Task force to be set up for Thane water plan: Maha minister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Jayant_R_Patil)
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Monday announced the setting up of a task force to solve the water woes of Thane district.

He held a meeting to review water projects in the district, which was attended by guardian minister Eknath Shinde, housing minister Jitendra Awhad, collector Rajesh Narvekar, and senior officials.

''The task force will suggest solutions for the supply of sufficient water to areas in Thane district and also follow up on pending water supply projects,'' Patil, who reviewed Bhatsa, Mumri, Nampada, Pawale, Kushivali, Kalu, Shahi projects during the meeting, said.

He said rapid urbanization of Thane and Palghar had put pressure on water supply, and stock available in dams in the region was not sufficient.

The minister asked officials to make a plan to ensure water demand till 2050 is taken care of, including starting work on Pinjal, Damanganga, Kalu, Kondane, Susri river projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

