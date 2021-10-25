Left Menu

Lodha Luxury pays tribute to healthcare & wellness leaders through felicitation by Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan

Lodha Luxury pays tribute to healthcare & wellness leaders through felicitation by Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan
Mental health is of utmost importance in our well-being and with so much uncertainty and chaos in the ever-changing world, now more than ever, wellness is of paramount importance. Simultaneously, the pandemic has forced us to see our homes and built environments in a radically new light - as the protectors of our health and the enablers of our wellbeing.

Lodha Luxury, an advocate for wellness, is knownfor developments that provide a one of a kind, unique and holistic living experience that stretches beyond the residence.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on 10th October, Lodha Luxury paid a tribute to eminent healthcare & wellness leaders and their families through a felicitation by His Excellency Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan for their selfless work and contribution towards the physical & mental well-being of the citizens of Mumbai. The event witnessed notable personas like Dr Zirak Marker, Dr Pratik Samdani, Dr Zarir Udwadia, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Chetan Bhatt, Dr Abdul Ansari, Dr Gautam Bhansali, Dr Pankaj Parekh, Dr Anjali Chhabria, Dr Milind Kirtane, Luke Coutinho, along with their families, amongst others. Vinti Lodha, Advisor at Lodha Luxury says, “We all understand the importance of mental health and through this engaging and heartfelt gesture, we are hoping to encourage people to take better care of their overall health and well-being.” In continuation of the brand’s recent campaign ‘What Are You Waiting For’ – Lodha Luxury also launched an exclusive anthem sung by Ayraah Lodha to spark conversations and drive more awareness about focussing on integrated wellness - including preventive healthcare, mental health, physical health, exercise and nutrition - which is critical in ensuring an enhanced quality of life and in turn, happiness. PWR PWR

