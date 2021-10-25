Tesla submits partial response in U.S. auto safety probe -- memo

Tesla Inc has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) information request issued as part of the agency's formal auto safety probe into the automaker's driver assistance system Autopilot.

NHTSA said in an Oct. 22 memo released Monday that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request."

On Aug. 31 NHTSA sent Tesla an 11-page letter with numerous questions it was required to answer by Oct. 22, as part of its investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)