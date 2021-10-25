Israeli court says boy who survived cable car disaster must be returned to Italy

An Israeli court ruled on Monday that a six-year-old boy, who is the only survivor of an Italian cable car disaster, must be returned to relatives in Italy.

Eitan Biran was brought to Israel several weeks ago by his grandfather after both his parents died in the cable car accident in May. Biran's remaining family in Italy had petitioned the court for his return.

