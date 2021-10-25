Lebanon military intelligence asks to hear from head of Lebanese Forces party - source
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:58 IST
Lebanese military intelligence has requested that the leader of Lebanon's Christian Lebanese Forces party give a statement about last week’s Beirut violence on Wednesday, a source close to the party said.
Samir Geagea was not present when the written request was sent so it was posted on his door, the source added on Monday.
