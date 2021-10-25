Baby kidnap case: Kerala court stays adoption process of child

A family court on Monday stayed the adoption process of the child of Anupama S Chandran. The child had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge.

The court here directed the police to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover and posted the matter for further hearing on November 1.

The decision of the court came after the Kerala government and the Child Welfare Committee took a stand favorable to the mother.

The court asked the government to also clarify whether the child was abandoned or given for adoption. Meanwhile, the child would remain with the adoptive parents On October 23, the State government decided to apprise the family court of the demand put forth by Anupama S Chandran, daughter of a CPI (M) local committee member, whose baby had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge. Meanwhile, Anupama, who had earlier protested in front of the State Secretariat seeking custody of her child, told reporters that she was extremely happy about the court order. ''I feel extremely happy. I hope I will get my child soon. It took a long time,'' she said.

The child is currently in foster care. The adopting parents register with the national-level central adoption and resources agency for adopting the child. All these matters are monitored by the court. Anupama had accused her parents of having taken away her newborn child forcibly from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.

However, Peroorkkada police here said a case was registered earlier this week against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

