Left Menu

Baby kidnap case: Kerala court stays adoption process of child

Meanwhile, the child would remain with the adoptive parents On October 23, the State government decided to apprise the family court of the demand put forth by Anupama S Chandran, daughter of a CPI M local committee member, whose baby had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:59 IST
Baby kidnap case: Kerala court stays adoption process of child
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A family court on Monday stayed the adoption process of the child of Anupama S Chandran. The child had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge.

The court here directed the police to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover and posted the matter for further hearing on November 1.

The decision of the court came after the Kerala government and the Child Welfare Committee took a stand favorable to the mother.

The court asked the government to also clarify whether the child was abandoned or given for adoption. Meanwhile, the child would remain with the adoptive parents On October 23, the State government decided to apprise the family court of the demand put forth by Anupama S Chandran, daughter of a CPI (M) local committee member, whose baby had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge. Meanwhile, Anupama, who had earlier protested in front of the State Secretariat seeking custody of her child, told reporters that she was extremely happy about the court order. ''I feel extremely happy. I hope I will get my child soon. It took a long time,'' she said.

The child is currently in foster care. The adopting parents register with the national-level central adoption and resources agency for adopting the child. All these matters are monitored by the court. Anupama had accused her parents of having taken away her newborn child forcibly from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.

However, Peroorkkada police here said a case was registered earlier this week against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021