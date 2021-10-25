Gujarat CM: Mass movement needed to create awareness on cyber crimes

A mass movement is needed to create awareness among people regarding cyber crimes and prevent them from falling victim to online frauds, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday.

Launching an awareness campaign, ''Cyber Safe Mission,'' of crime branch of the Ahmedabad city police, Patel said it will help sensitise people about cyber criminals who have become active in the age of mobile phones and Internet.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a website, www.cybersafeahmedabad.org, to provide information on different types of cyber crime and hacking modes. He also launched a book, 'Cyber Safe Girl,' written by Ananth Prabhu G, to offer guidance to women regarding cyber safety.

''We need to build a mass movement to prevent people from falling victim to cyber crimes. The more people are aware, the more secure they will be,'' he said. Patel said police should make maximum use of the latest technology and equipment to solve crimes.

The Chief Minister said his government has increased use of modern technology to ensure citizens do not have to face hardships in accessing benefits of public welfare programmes.

On the occasion, the CM honoured student winners of debate competitions and a hackathon organised by the Gujarat police to create awareness among pupils of schools and colleges about hacking and online fraud cases.

In his address, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the government is committed to financially support initiatives of the state police to prevent cyber crimes.

He said under the 'Cyber Ashwastha (Assurance)' project launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020, new units equipped with state-of-the-art technology have become functional in Gujarat, making it the first state in the country to set up such facilities.

Sanghvi said the Gujarat Police are making serious efforts to resolve even the smallest complaints of citizens and ensure them justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)