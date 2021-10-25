Syria says Israel attacked southern region - state media
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:17 IST
An official in the Syrian foreign ministry said Israel had attacked the southern region early on Monday, Syrian state media reported.
"Syria affirms its right to respond to these attacks," the official added. The Israeli military declined to comment.
