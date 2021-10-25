Left Menu

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:25 IST
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast
  • Country:
  • Uganda

The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.

Local detectives are still investigating the incident, which raises concern that extremists are gaining a foothold in this relatively peaceful East African country and making it a target for their violent attacks.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled in a busy suburb of Kampala late Saturday and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The U.K. government had updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in Uganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021