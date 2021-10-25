Left Menu

HC dismisses plea to regularise affluent unauthorised colonies, says legalisation meant for poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking regularisation of unauthorized colonies left out by the authorities, saying the legalization of such colonies was meant for the poor and downtrodden and not for the rich class.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh termed the petition as motivated litigation filed at the behest of residents of affluent unauthorized colonies.

The court asked whether the affluent owners of properties were illiterate, poor, or a downtrodden class as they sought to regularise unauthorized colonies like Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave, and Anant Ram Dairy Colony here.

"It appears this is a motivated litigation at the behest of affluent unauthorized colony house owners," the bench said while dismissing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

The court said as and when residents of the left-out unauthorized colonies will approach the court, a decision will be taken following rules and law.

The court passed the order while dismissing the petition which sought the conversion of unauthorized colonies to legal or regularised colonies.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted that the regulations and the statute has been enacted to comprehensively address the issues of lower-income groups of the society in unauthorized colonies.

"The primary purpose of these regulations and enactment is to grant relief to the lower income group of the society, which constitute a majority of the inhabitants of the unauthorized colonies, and not affluent sections of the society. The law can make and set apart the classes according to the needs and exigencies of the society," the Centre said in its affidavit, filed through advocate Nidhi Banga.

It added that people living in unauthorized affluent colonies cannot seek parity with those belonging to the lower-income group living in unauthorized colonies.

The petitioner advocate submitted that the authorities have deliberately excluded people of unauthorized colonies created by affluent people.

The plea sought to direct the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to accept the registration for regularisation of all the 1,797 unauthorized colonies instead of 1,731 on its portal because of a gazette published by the Centre.

It said the authorized have carved out the list of 66 unauthorized colonies from the list of 1,797 unauthorized colonies on the ground that the residents of these 66 colonies are "affluent" people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

