World News Roundup: UN warns world 'way off track' as greenhouse gases grow; International reaction to the seizure of power by Sudan's military and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UN warns world 'way off track' as greenhouse gases grow

Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, warning that the world was "way off track" for capping rising temperatures. A World Meteorological Organization report showed that carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade despite a temporary emissions dip during COVID-19 lockdowns.

International reaction to the seizure of power by Sudan's military

Following are international reactions to the seizure of power by the military in Sudan, where soldiers arrested most of the members of the cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government. U.S. EMBASSY IN KHARTOUM

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children

Moderna Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children aged six to 11 years, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon.

Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000

Poland is increasing the number of troops on its border with Belarus to around 10,000, its defence minister said on Monday, as the country tries to stem a surge in migration which it blames on Minsk. Hundreds of people from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been trying to cross the border illegally every day, and Poland has beefed up security in the region, brushing aside criticism that it is treating the migrants inhumanely.

U.N. appeals for fresh injection of funds for famine-threatened Yemen

Funds needed to feed millions of people in war-ravaged Yemen could run out in a matter of weeks, a senior United Nations official warned, calling on donors to inject more cash to avert a large-scale famine. World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley told Reuters the first half of 2022 would be "brutal" for Yemen, which has teetered on the brink of starvation after nearly seven years of war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group.

Syria says Israel attacked southern region - state media

An official in the Syrian foreign ministry said Israel had attacked the southern region early on Monday, Syrian state media reported. "Syria affirms its right to respond to these attacks," the official added.

Amnesty to shut Hong Kong offices given national security law risks

International rights group Amnesty International said on Monday it would close its Hong Kong offices because a China-imposed security law had now made it "effectively impossible" for rights groups to work freely without the risk of reprisals. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, the chair of Amnesty's international board, said in a statement that the two offices would close by year-end, noting an intensification of a crackdown that has forced at least 35 groups to disband under the law this year.

Hurricane Rick makes landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast

The eye of Hurricane Rick came ashore on Mexico's Pacific coast early on Monday, lashing the region with 100 mile-per-hour (MPH) winds and heavy rains that could trigger flash flooding and mudslides, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 MPH (165 KM/H), was 15 miles (25 kilometers) north-northeast of the port of Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state as of 7:00 A.M. local time (1200 GMT), the Miami-based NHC said in a public advisory.

Sudan's Burhan declares state of emergency, dissolves government

Sudan's ruling council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Monday a state of emergency across the country and the dissolution of the transitional sovereign council and the government.

Lebanese judge charges dozens over fatal Beirut clashes

A Lebanese judge on Monday charged 68 people including 18 detainees with murder and incitement to sectarian strife over fatal clashes this month in Beirut, Lebanon's National News agency said. Seven followers of Lebanon's Shiite Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its ally, the Amal Movement, were killed on Oct. 14 in the worst street violence in Beirut in over a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)