Left Menu

Delhi councilors encourage people to join 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:42 IST
Delhi councilors encourage people to join 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's councilors Monday gathered at the Barakhamba Road Crossing and encouraged people to join the city government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai who led the councilors said people from entire Delhi are contributing to this campaign to curb pollution generated inside the city. ''Recently, MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party took part in this campaign and today, the councillors have taken the initiative ahead. We have decided that we will take this campaign forward through public participation in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies,'' he said.

On October 18, the Delhi government had launched the month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign under which people are encouraged to switch off their vehicles at traffic signals.

Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at red traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021