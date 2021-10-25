Left Menu

HC directs Delhi Police to reconsider Ram Janmabhoomi case lawyer's plea for security

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi police to reconsider the plea of a Ram Janmabhoomi case lawyer aggrieved by the withdrawal of his protection by police.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi police to reconsider the plea of a Ram Janmabhoomi case lawyer aggrieved by the withdrawal of his protection by police. Justice Rekha Palli asked the Delhi police to reconsider the plea and to file a report.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 15. The petitioner, Ravi Prakash Mehrotra, submitted that he was granted security by the Delhi Police since 2013, but it was withdrawn on December 9, 2020.

He also told the court that he had represented as the lawyer to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Ayodhya matter. The petitioner submitted that the personal security being provided to the petitioner is pursuant to specific directions issued by the High Court of Allahabad (Lucknow Bench) since 2013.

The petitioner further said that same, has been withdrawn by the Delhi Police without any notice and is wholly arbitrary and unjustified as it overlooks the fact that the threat, on the basis of which the security cover was granted in the first instance, is still continuing. Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra was representing the petitioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

