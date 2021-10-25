Lebanese army: Beirut violence cases referred to military prosecution
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:55 IST
The Lebanese army said on Monday the investigation into last week’s Beirut violence was finished and those detained were referred to the General Military Prosecution, the army said in a statement on its website.
Seven followers of Lebanon's Shiite Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its ally, the Amal Movement, were killed on Oct. 14 in the worst street violence in Beirut in over a decade.
