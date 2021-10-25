Left Menu

NIA court sentences imprisonment to four Hizbul terrorists for conspiring to wage war against India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Monday sentenced the imprisonment of over a decade to four Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) terrorists for conspiring to commit terror activities in India and wage war against Government of India (GoI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:23 IST
NIA court sentences imprisonment to four Hizbul terrorists for conspiring to wage war against India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Monday sentenced the imprisonment of over a decade to four Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) terrorists for conspiring to commit terror activities in India and wage war against Government of India (GoI).

Two of the terrorists, Md Shafi Shah and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar have been sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment, while the other two, Talib Lali and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone have been sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021