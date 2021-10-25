Left Menu

Gold ingots worth Rs 1.59 crore seized at Chennai airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:24 IST
Gold ingots worth Rs 1.59 crore seized at Chennai airport
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI): Over three kg of gold worth Rs 1.59 crore have been seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the Customs said on Monday.

In one incident reported on October 23, an unclaimed bag near the toilet at the arrival hall of the airport was found and the bag had gold ingots weighing 1.8 kg that were worth Rs 87.82 lakh, a press release said.

In the other reported today, gold was concealed in the rectum of two men who arrived from Sharjah.

The metal, weighing 1.47 kg, was valued at Rs 71.72 lakh and seized. The men were arrested, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021