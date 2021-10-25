Gold ingots worth Rs 1.59 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI): Over three kg of gold worth Rs 1.59 crore have been seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the Customs said on Monday.

In one incident reported on October 23, an unclaimed bag near the toilet at the arrival hall of the airport was found and the bag had gold ingots weighing 1.8 kg that were worth Rs 87.82 lakh, a press release said.

In the other reported today, gold was concealed in the rectum of two men who arrived from Sharjah.

The metal, weighing 1.47 kg, was valued at Rs 71.72 lakh and seized. The men were arrested, the release added.

