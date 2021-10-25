Left Menu

Nation should stand with Shah Rukh as injustice done to his son: Congress minorities dept chief

Chairman of Congress Minorities Department Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday said that the nation should stand with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan because injustice is being done to his son Aryan Khan.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:33 IST
Chairman of Congress Minorities Department Imran Pratapgarhi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Chairman of Congress Minorities Department Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday said that the nation should stand with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan because injustice is being done to his son Aryan Khan. Addressing a press conference here in Jharkhand Congress headquarters, Ranchi, Pratapgarhi said, "The revelation which has surfaced yesterday shows that Aryan Khan is being framed. A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness said in an affidavit that it was a matter of ransom of Rs 25 crore. It is extortion. The nation should stand with Shahrukh Khan because injustice is being done to his son."

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case. Earlier on Wednesday, the special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. The Bombay High Court will hear the bail application on October 26.An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

