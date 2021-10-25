Left Menu

Speeding car rams into another vehicle in central Delhi, drunk driver arrested: Police

A 20-year-old man, who was in an inebriated state, was caught by locals and handed over to the police after his speeding car hit another vehicle in central Delhis Jama Masjid area, police said on Monday. The police arrested Pratik Tiwari who was trying to escape after hitting the other vehicle, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:35 IST
A 20-year-old man, who was in an inebriated state, was caught by locals and handed over to the police after his speeding car hit another vehicle in central Delhi's Jama Masjid area, police said on Monday. The police arrested Pratik Tiwari who was trying to escape after hitting the other vehicle, they said. Other people who were in the victim's car were safe, the police said.

The police received information about the incident on Monday and reached the spot where people had gathered following the accident, they police said.

The police found a grey-coloured car in a damaged condition.

It was found that the car had hit another vehicle and when the accused tried to escape, the tyre of his vehicle burst. Taking advantage of this, locals rushed to the spot and caught the accused and his co-passenger and handed them over to police, said a senior police officer.

During medical examination, it was found that both the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, ''The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safely of others) of the Indian Penal Code.'' PTI AMP TDS TDS

