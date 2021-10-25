Left Menu

Fuel pump dealers go on indefinite strike in Bikaner division

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:53 IST
Fuel pump dealers go on indefinite strike in Bikaner division
Fuel pump dealers in Rajasthan's Bikaner division launched an indefinite strike from Monday to press for their demands, including reduction of six per cent VAT imposed on diesel during the Covid lockdown last year.

Petrol pumps in Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Jalore districts remained shut in support of the demands.

Some petrol pump dealers in Jaisalmer and Nagaur districts also took part in the strike and kept the fuel pumps shut for two hours.

The nine demands include ban on sale of illegal diesel, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one state one price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, six per cent reduction in VAT imposed during the lockdown. President of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association Steering Committee Rajendra Singh Bhati said the protest will continue till the demands are met.

He said diesel and petrol are cheaper in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana as compared to Rajasthan, which encourages diesel smuggling.

Bhati claimed that smuggling of diesel is going on due to lower fuel rates in Punjab and Haryana, affecting the sale of fuel pumps located on the border of the states.

