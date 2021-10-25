U.S. says Iran nuclear talks are now in 'critical phase'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2021
The top U.S. envoy on Iran on Monday warned that efforts to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were now in a 'critical phase', saying Tehran's reasons for not resuming talks were wearing thin.
Speaking to reporters in a phone briefing, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley said while Washington was increasingly worried that Tehran would keep delaying its return to talks, it also had other tools to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and would use them if need be.
