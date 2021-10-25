Diwali: Don't charge fee from local artisans, Chhattisgarh CM tells officials

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday directed district authorities to not charge any kind of tax or fee from potters, small artisans and self help groups while they sell their wares during Diwali.

Usually, the civic and panchayat administration in districts collect tax or fee from such artisans for setting up roadside stalls to sell their products, an official said.

''The CM asked people to buy lamps and other Diwali items from these artisans etc. He has asked officials to help local artisans and give them all necessary facilities to conduct their business without hassle,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)