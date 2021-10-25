EU's N.Ireland proposals do not go far enough, UK's Frost says

British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday that the European Union's proposals to solve the problem of trade involving Northern Ireland did not go far enough and significant gaps remained between the two sides.

"The problem with them is that they don't go far enough. I'm not sure they would quite deliver the kind of ambitious, free ... trade between Britain and Northern Ireland we would want to see," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

"It (the discussion between the two sides) has been quite constructive so far but the gaps between us remains significant," he said.

