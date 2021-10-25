Left Menu

HC directs Bengal health secretary to meet agitating students of Kolkata hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:27 IST
HC directs Bengal health secretary to meet agitating students of Kolkata hospital
The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that the West Bengal health secretary will meet agitating students of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on October 29 to discuss their issues and expressed hope that the functioning of the medical facility will remain normal.

A vacation bench, hearing a PIL that sought the court's intervention in ensuring normalcy at the state-run hospital in the city, clarified that the right to protest peacefully by the agitating students is not curtailed by the order.

Several interns and students are on a hunger strike at the hospital demanding the removal of the principal over a range of issues.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General S N Mookherjee submitted that there are issues with regard to ingress and egress of the medical staff and the public at the hospital.

He stated the agitation is being carried on in such a manner that it impedes the medical facilities at the hospital and is affecting the public interest.

The lawyer appearing for the students submitted that representatives of his client may be allowed to meet the state health secretary to discuss their issues.

A division bench, comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Rabindranath Samanta, directed that the state health secretary will meet representatives of the agitating students, not exceeding six in number, on October 29.

''We hope and trust that the respondent no 8 (the agitating students) will not take any measure so as to disrupt the medical facilities at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and maintain the sanctity of the silent zone at the hospital and the medical college,'' the bench said in its order.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on November 2.

