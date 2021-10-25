Left Menu

U.S. says Iran nuclear talks are now in 'critical phase'

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:29 IST
The top U.S. envoy on Iran on Monday warned that efforts to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were now in a 'critical phase', saying Tehran's reasons for not resuming talks were wearing thin.

Speaking to reporters in a phone briefing, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said while Washington was increasingly worried that Tehran would keep delaying its return to talks, it also had other tools to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and would use them if need be.

