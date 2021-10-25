Man stuck in Thane creek rescued by 2 cops

A man stuck in the creek in Thane city was on Monday evening rescued by two policemen, an official said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic body's regional disaster management cell said the man, identified as Tulsi Prasad, got stuck in the creek at around 5:45pm, and policemen Chandrakant Mhaske and Atish Kondilkar managed to rescue him. ''The man has said some people were chasing him and to save his life he jumped into the creek,'' Kadam added.

