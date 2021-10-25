QUOTES-International reaction to Sudan's military coup

Following are international reactions to the military coup https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/military-forces-arrest-senior-civilian-figures-sudan-al-hadath-tv-2021-10-25 in Sudan, where soldiers on Monday arrested members of a transitional government meant to guide the country to democracy. UNITED STATES

The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military takeover, which is contrary to the will of Sudan's people, the White House said. "We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

ARAB LEAGUE "Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern about the developments in Sudan, calling on all Sudanese parties to fully abide by the constitutional document signed in August 2019 with the involvement of the international community and the Arab League, as well as the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement," it said in a statement.

AFRICAN UNION African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said Sudan's political leaders should be released and human rights respected.

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military. ... The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition," Mahamat said in a statement. EUROPEAN UNION

"We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. "The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development."

EGYPT "Egypt calls on all parties in the brotherly nation of Sudan to exercise self-restraint and responsibility to prioritize the welfare of the country and national agreement," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

ETHIOPIA "The Government of Ethiopia ... calls on all parties for calm and de-escalation in the Sudan and to exert every effort towards a peaceful end to this crisis," it said in a statement.

"Ethiopia reiterates the need for the respect of the sovereign aspirations of the people of the Sudan and the non-interference of external actors in the internal affairs of the Sudan." SAUDI ARABIA

"The kingdom is following with extreme concern the current events in Sudan," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement. "It calls for restraint, calm, de-escalation, and to preserve all the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the unity of the ranks among all political components in brotherly Sudan."

