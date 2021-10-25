Left Menu

4 killed, 58 injured in road accident in Nepal

At least four persons were killed and 58 others injured on Monday after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in eastern Nepal, police said.The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road, they said.So far, only three victims have been identified. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Jhapa and Panchthar districts, they added.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:46 IST
4 killed, 58 injured in road accident in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least four persons were killed and 58 others injured on Monday after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in eastern Nepal, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road, they said.

So far, only three victims have been identified. Seven-year-old Prajjwal Magar of Morang district, Pramila Dewan, 34, of Ilam and her 7-month-old infant died in the incident, police said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Jhapa and Panchthar districts, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021