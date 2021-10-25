Sudan's doctors committee: two shot dead in protests at military takeover
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:00 IST
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said two people had died of gunshot wounds after being shot by military forces during protests against a military takeover on Monday.
The doctors union wrote on its Facebook page that at least 80 people were injured.
