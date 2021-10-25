Assam govt to review Pollution Control Board’s order restricting fire crackers

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said a notification by Pollution Control Board (PCB), Assam, restricting bursting of firecrackers in the North-eastern state during Diwali and other forthcoming festivals is being reviewed.

He also said the order was issued without any consultation with the state government and a new decision on the sale and use of firecrackers will be taken.

“Assam Pollution Control Board has, reportedly, suo motu, without any consultation with Govt, issued an order banning sale of firecrackers & other restrictions,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “We’ve taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people’s sentiments in mind.” The PCB had on October 22 issued a notification imposing a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, except green crackers, until further orders in this respect.

It had said green crackers can be burst only for two hours during Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm and from 6 am to 8 am during Chhath puja.

For Christmas and New Year Eve, the timing was fixed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, as per the notification.

For other festivals, permission had to be taken from the deputy commissioner concerned for use of only green crackers for not more than two hours, it added.

The PCB, Assam, had issued the order in compliance with a National Green Tribunal directive of 2020 and also taking into account the pollution caused by firecrackers which has an impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups of people and can further aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 patients, the notification had said.

