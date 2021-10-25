Highlights

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL62 PM-LD UP PM launches mega health infra mission, says previous govts cared little for healthcare Varanasi/Siddharthnagar (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the previous governments of dragging their feet on healthcare as he launched a nationwide Rs 64,000-crore medical infrastructure mission and nine new medical colleges during his visit to these two Uttar Pradesh cities.

DEL66 BIMSTEC-SHRINGLA India remains strongly committed to expand regional cooperation under BIMSTEC: FS New Delhi: The national security advisors of the seven BIMSTEC member countries have moved forward in boosting cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, cyber security and coastal security in a tangible manner, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday. DEL25 DEF-RAJNATH-DEFEXPO India to highlight achievement in defence R&D at DefExpo in Gujarat New Delhi: The next edition of the DefExpo will provide an overview of what India has been able to achieve in terms of defence research and development, production and application of modern technologies for use by the military, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,67,695 New Delhi: India logged 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL77 VACCINE-SII-COVISHIELD Serum Institute of India seeks regular marketing authorisation from DCGI for Covishield New Delhi: Pointing out that over 100 crore doses of Covishield have been supplied in India and many other countries, Serum Institute of India on Monday sought regular marketing approval for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently authorized for emergency use in the country, official sources said. By Payal Banerjee DEL73 JK-SHAH-LD PAKISTAN Would rather talk to Kashmir's youth: Shah on NC chief seeking talks with Pak Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government would rather hold talks with the youth and ''brothers and sisters'' of the Valley than Pakistan as suggested by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

BOM25 MH-LDALL NCB NCB orders probe into extortion claims; Wankhede faces fresh Malik attack, fails to get court relief on witness affidavit Mumbai/New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, while the under-fire IRS officer came under fresh attack from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday.

BOM18 MP-AY.4 VARIANT-INDORE MP: Six persons found infected with AY.4 variant of coronavirus in Indore district Indore: Six persons in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh were found infected with the new coronavirus variant AY.4, a health official said on Monday.

DEL43 IMD-MONSOON Southwest monsoon withdraws from India, seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975: IMD New Delhi: The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Monday, making it the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

LEGAL LGD1 SC-NEET-QUOTA NEET-PG counselling not to commence till SC decides on OBC, EWS quota: Centre New Delhi: The Centre assured the Supreme Court on Monday that the counselling process of NEET-PG will not commence till the top court decides the challenge to 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session.

LGD3 UP-COURT-KEJRIWAL Delhi CM given bail in cases of electoral offences Sultanpur (UP): Booked in two cases for allegedly disturbing communal harmony and committing other electoral offences during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday granted bail by a special court for lawmakers here.

LGD25 DL-COURT-LD TERROR Delhi court awards 12 and 10-year jail terms to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday awarded 12-year-jail terms to two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and 10-year-terms to two other members of the outfit for conspiring to commit terror activities and arranging funds for those acts, saying ''they had hatched a conspiracy to strike at the core of this nation''.

BUSINESS DEL61 BIZ-LD AIR INDIA Govt signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for Rs 18,000-cr Air India sale New Delhi: The government on Monday signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

FOREIGN FGN14 BANGLA-VIOLENCE-CONFESSION Prime suspect, accomplice confess to instigating communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh Dhaka: A key suspect and his accomplice accused of fanning communal hatred on social media and instigating the recent violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh have confessed to their crime in a pre-trial hearing, a court official has said. By Anisur Rahman PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)