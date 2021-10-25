Sudan doctors: 2 killed after security forces fire on crowds
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:09 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Sudan Doctors' Committee says two protesters were killed after security forces fired on crowds that flooded in the streets in the wake of a coup Monday. It says 80 people were wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Sudan Doctors' Committee
Advertisement