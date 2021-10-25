Goals for 100th year of independence, have to be set now: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the goals that the country wants to achieve in its 100th year of independence have to be set now. He also said India has made rapid strides on the economic front under the Narendra Modi government and expressed confidence that by 2024, ''we will be the third largest economy in the world''.

''We will have to set now the goals for the country we want to achieve in the 100th year of India's independence,'' Shah said while addressing Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at the Lethpora camp in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The minister had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

''We are celebrating India's 75th year of independence under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. But we will have to set goals where we want to see India when we complete 100 years of Independence, '' he said.

The home minister said that India has made progress and it will be celebrated but ''we have to prepare for the future''. ''We might not be around when India completes 100 years of Independence but the nation will still be there. So, we have to set goals. We have made progress in the 75 years, we will celebrate that and pat the back of those who contributed in it as well,'' he said. Shah said India has made rapid strides on the economic front since Prime Minister Modi first took office in 2014.

''We were the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, we are hovering between fifth and sixth but by 2024, we will be third largest economy in the world,'' he said.

Shah told CRPF personnel that he had not come to set goals for them as their goal was to ensure that those casting an evil eye on India do not succeed. ''The nation sleeps in peace because you are guarding it round the clock. It is your and my job to ensure that those who cast an evil eye on our nation are defeated,'' he said.

