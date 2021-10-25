Two women, autorickshaw driver injured while resisting snatching bid

An autorickshaw driver and two women were injured when one of them tried to resist a snatching bid, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 22 when the two women were going to Majnu Ka Tila.

The two women, identified as Tashi Yangzon Bhutia (41) from Darjeeling in West Bengal and Tsering Wangmo (49) from Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh, are currently living in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash, according to the police.

When they reached Y point near Sarai Kale Khan, two unknown bikers came near their autorickshaw and tried to snatch Bhutia's mobile phone, the police said.

While snatching the mobile phone, the bikers also tried to pull the 41-year-old woman out of the auto, they said.

The autorickshaw got disbalanced and it overturned, resulting in injuries to the auto driver, Minesh Nishad, and the two women, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

All the three injured were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and were discharged after treatment, the officer said.

''Based on the statements of the woman, we have registered a case under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sunlight Colony police station,'' Pandey said.

Bhutia, the complainant, is a hairstylist while her friend Wangmo deals in the garment business, the police said.

A probe into the matter is underway and several CCTV cameras installed in and around the route of the scene of crime are being analysed to establish the identity of the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, they added.

