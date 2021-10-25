Man booked for harassing teenage girl in Delhi

The Delhi Police has booked a man for allegedly harassing a teenage girl in southeast Delhi, officials said on Monday. A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and 12 POCSO Act has been registered at Amar Colony police station, they said. The 15-year-old complainant said that she along with her father used to visit Kalkaji Temple daily and the accused, identified as Amit (40) who is a volunteer at the temple, met her during prayers, a senior police officer said, adding that both exchanged numbers following this. The accused used to stare at her but the girl ignored him several times. However, the accused persisted and also sent indecent WhatsApp messages to her, a senior police officer said. When her parents objected to this, the accused apologized but after sometime, he again started harassing her and threatened her, the officer said. The accused also cropped the girl's photo and uploaded it on his own WhatsApp status which could be seen by others, the officer said. He is a resident of Sarai Julena are here and efforts are being made to arrest him, police added.

In another incident, seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area. The accused was arrested on Sunday from Kalanaur in Haryana's Rohtak district. The incident took place on Friday when the victim was going to a place near her house where food was being distributed for free.

