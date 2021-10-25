Sudan doctors say three shot dead in protests at military takeover
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:35 IST
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said three people had died of wounds after being shot by armed forces during protests against the military's takeover on Monday.
The doctors union wrote on its Facebook page that at least 80 people were injured.
