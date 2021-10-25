Left Menu

U.S. special envoy says he couldn't reach Sudan PM after army takeover

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Monday he tried to get in touch with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after the military's takeover of the transitional government, but was not able to reach him.

Jeffrey David Feltman also called in an interview with Sky News Arabia for the release of all detainees in Sudan.

