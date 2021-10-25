U.S. Embassy in Khartoum condemns coup in Sudan -tweet
The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum condemned the military coup in Sudan and called on the armed forces to immediately cease violence, release detained officials and ensure the safety of protesters, it tweeted on Monday.
