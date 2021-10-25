Latur bank polls: BJP protests over rejection of nominations

The BJP on Monday held a protest against the nomination of its candidates for polls to the board of directors of Latur District Central Cooperative Bank being rejected.

Among those who took part were Latur BJP chief and MLC Ramesh Karad and state secretary Arvind Patil Nilangekar.

They demanded that managing director HJ Jadhav show the record of all the rejected nominees.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the bank approached police and demanded that a case be lodged against some local BJP leaders for allegedly threatening bank staffers.

