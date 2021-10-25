T20WC Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Scotland
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Scotland Innings: George Munsey b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 25 Kyle Coetzer b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 Calum MacLeod lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 Richie Berrington lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 Matthew Cross c Mohammad Shahzad b Naveen-ul-Haq 0 Michael Leask lbw b Rashid Khan 0 Chris Greaves lbw b Rashid Khan 12 Mark Watt b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1 Josh Davey lbw b Rashid Khan 4 Safyaan Sharif not out 3 Brad Wheal b Rashid Khan 0 Extras: (LB-2,W-3) 5 Total: (All out in 10.2 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28, 3-28, 4-30, 5-36, 6-38, 7-45, 8-53, 9-60, 10-60 Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 1-0-11-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-20-5, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-0-12-1, Rashid Khan 2.2-0-9-4, Karim Janat 1-0-6-0.
