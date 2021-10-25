Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Scotland

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:45 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Scotland
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scotland Innings: George Munsey b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 25 Kyle Coetzer b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 Calum MacLeod lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 Richie Berrington lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 Matthew Cross c Mohammad Shahzad b Naveen-ul-Haq 0 Michael Leask lbw b Rashid Khan 0 Chris Greaves lbw b Rashid Khan 12 Mark Watt b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1 Josh Davey lbw b Rashid Khan 4 Safyaan Sharif not out 3 Brad Wheal b Rashid Khan 0 Extras: (LB-2,W-3) 5 Total: (All out in 10.2 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28, 3-28, 4-30, 5-36, 6-38, 7-45, 8-53, 9-60, 10-60 Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 1-0-11-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-20-5, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-0-12-1, Rashid Khan 2.2-0-9-4, Karim Janat 1-0-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021