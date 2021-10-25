Left Menu

One dead, three injured in road accident in Delhi

One person died and three were injured after a car collided with a tempo on the outer ring road near Bhairo Mandir in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:48 IST
One dead, three injured in road accident in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and three were injured after a car collided with a tempo on the outer ring road near Bhairo Mandir in the national capital. As per the information shared by Delhi police, all the four victims, who were seated in the tempo, suffered serious injuries due to the collision.

"They were immediately rushed to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Institute (AIIMS) where one of them was declared dead. The other three are undergoing treatment," said the police. Police further informed that the car driver, identified as Aaditya Khurana, was inebriated and thus lost control of his vehicle, following which, he was apprehended on the spot.

An FIR under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Khurana. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021