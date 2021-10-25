On Karwa Chauth' woman calls police, gets her murder-accused husband arrested

On a day woman pray for the well-being of their husbands on 'Karwa Chauth', 34-year-old Shilpi called the police on Sunday and asked them to take away her spouse who had come home and was named in a murder case, officials said. The accused has been identified as Rajiv Gulati, a resident of Najafgarh's Ajay Park, they said. On October 19, the police received a call where the caller informed that his uncle's son had shot at his sister Vandana Gulati (31) and mother Kailash Gulati (62) in Najafgarh. Kailash, who received two gunshot injuries, was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said. Vandana's statement was recorded where she alleged that she had given Rs 2 lakh to her cousin Rajiv's brother Ashu Gulati six-years back and sometime back, she had asked him to return the amount, police said.

She told police that Rajiv came to their shop, suddenly took out a pistol and fired several rounds at her and Kailash, a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, on the day of 'Karwa Chauth', Shilpi called the Najafagarh police station and told officials that her husband, Rajiv, who was named in the murder case, had come home. She asked the police to take her husband away. Thereafter, the police apprehended accused from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Rajiv disclosed that he had a monetary dispute with the deceased. After the incident, he fled to Haridwar and then returned to Jhillmil colony here. He had no place to hide and again left for Dehradun and later returned home on Sunday, police added.

