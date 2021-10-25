Left Menu

Dhami appeals to industrial houses, voluntary organisations to contribute to disaster relief work

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday appealed to industrial houses, voluntary organisations and others to contribute to the relief work in rain-hit areas of the state, saying it will help the affected people overcome the crisis.At the moment, the state government is using its own resources to help the affected people but more economic resources are needed to pull them out of the crisis, he said.I request everyone to offer as much help as they can.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:57 IST
Dhami appeals to industrial houses, voluntary organisations to contribute to disaster relief work
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday appealed to industrial houses, voluntary organisations and others to contribute to the relief work in rain-hit areas of the state, saying it will help the affected people overcome the crisis.

At the moment, the state government is using its own resources to help the affected people but more economic resources are needed to pull them out of the crisis, he said.

''I request everyone to offer as much help as they can. It will help us overcome the crisis,'' the chief minister said.

Dhami also expressed his gratitude towards the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat governments, besides several institutions and organisations, who have offered their help in dealing with the crisis.

According to officials, 76 people were killed in the disaster, while 33 others were injured.

Fourteen people are still missing. They were either buried in the debris of collapsed houses or landslides or were washed away in flash floods triggered by three days of incessant rain in the state, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021