Dhami appeals to industrial houses, voluntary organisations to contribute to disaster relief work

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday appealed to industrial houses, voluntary organisations and others to contribute to the relief work in rain-hit areas of the state, saying it will help the affected people overcome the crisis.

At the moment, the state government is using its own resources to help the affected people but more economic resources are needed to pull them out of the crisis, he said.

''I request everyone to offer as much help as they can. It will help us overcome the crisis,'' the chief minister said.

Dhami also expressed his gratitude towards the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat governments, besides several institutions and organisations, who have offered their help in dealing with the crisis.

According to officials, 76 people were killed in the disaster, while 33 others were injured.

Fourteen people are still missing. They were either buried in the debris of collapsed houses or landslides or were washed away in flash floods triggered by three days of incessant rain in the state, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)