All allegations, stories against me fabricated, says NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

NCB witness Kiran Gosavi dismissed allegations of taking money from an individual after the cruise ship raid, saying that they were false and the stories were fabricated to change the course of the investigation. In a conversation with ANI, Gosavi said, "All allegations are false. They fabricated stories to change direction (of probe)."

He alleged that it was him who was being threatened and said, "It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest. I received phone calls." Gosavi told ANI that he would be surrendering to the police outside of Maharashtra and that all speculations would be cleared then. "I'm surrendering outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear," he said.

The bodyguard of Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail had alleged in a video message that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship, and said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case." However, today, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in court.

Gosavi has also been booked by the Pune police for fraud on October 18. As per the police, he had duped lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. Earlier, a case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)