Punjab to move SC against Centre's decision to extend jurisdiction of BSF, says CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to enhance the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the border state.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to enhance the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the border state. Channi told the media after the meeting that political parties will hold agitation against the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab.

"Political parties will hold agitation against the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab. We will also approach the Supreme Court seeking justice in this matter," he said. Channi said that a session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened in the next 10-15 days to pass a resolution against the central government's notification.

"A session of Punjab Assembly will be convened in the next 10-15 days to pass resolutions against the Central Government notification (extending BSF jurisdiction) and against the three farm laws," he said. The meeting was convened by the Punjab Chief Minister to discuss the Centre's decision which allows the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to have jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments. (ANI)

