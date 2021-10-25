Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF constable held for passing sensitive information to Pakistan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) constable from the Gandhidham of Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:03 IST
Gujarat: BSF constable held for passing sensitive information to Pakistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) constable from the Gandhidham of Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan. ATS Deputy SP BM Chavda said, "A BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has been held from Gandhidham for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan."

Chavda further added, "He went to Pakistan and stayed there for 46 days before joining the BSF. He used to send information on WhatsApp." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021