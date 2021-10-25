Gujarat: BSF constable held for passing sensitive information to Pakistan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) constable from the Gandhidham of Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan. ATS Deputy SP BM Chavda said, "A BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has been held from Gandhidham for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan."

Chavda further added, "He went to Pakistan and stayed there for 46 days before joining the BSF. He used to send information on WhatsApp." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

