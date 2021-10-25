Left Menu

Police: Uganda bus explosion kills 2 days after eatery blast

Ugandan police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people Monday, the second blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country.The bus was travelling from Kampala, the capital, to the western part of Uganda.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:26 IST
Police: Uganda bus explosion kills 2 days after eatery blast
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Ugandan police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people Monday, the second blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country.

The bus was travelling from Kampala, the capital, to the western part of Uganda. Police said in a statement they dispatched bomb experts to the scene in central Uganda.

An explosion at an eatery in a busy Kampala suburb killed one person on Saturday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for that attack.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at the eatery allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday's explosion as an apparent terrorist act. Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The U.K. government updated its travel guidance for Uganda this month to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021