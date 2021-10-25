Left Menu

Friends kill historysheeter suspecting he had roving eye

A 31-year-old criminal was allegedly killed by two of his friends who suspected that he was trying to flirt with women from their families in Walni area in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.The accused duo surrendered before the police after committing the crime, an official said. The accused allegedly killed Mohd Ayyaz alias Chhuttan Israel Siddiqui on the night of Sunday by stabbing him to death.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:45 IST
  India
  • India

A 31-year-old criminal was allegedly killed by two of his friends who suspected that he was trying to flirt with women from their families in Walni area in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accused duo surrendered before the police after committing the crime, an official said. The accused allegedly killed Mohd Ayyaz alias Chhuttan Israel Siddiqui on the night of Sunday by stabbing him to death. They threw the body in the bushes before turning themselves in before the police, the official said. A local court remanded them in police custody till October 27, he added.

