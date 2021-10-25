Left Menu

Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election - NLRB

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:52 IST
Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election - NLRB

Amazon.com Inc's warehouse workers in New York's Staten Island have filed a petition to form a union, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Monday.

Chris Smalls, a former employee at the warehouse, led the effort to collect the 2,000 signatures needed to petition regulators for a vote to organize. For the last 6 months, workers at the Staten Island warehouse called "JFK8" and other nearby Amazon facilities have been organizing to form an independent union called the Amazon Labor Union (ALU).

