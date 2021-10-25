Maha: Biker falls off flyover in Nagpur, dies
In a freak incident, a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle hit a road divider and fell off a flyover after losing his balance in Sadar area of Nagpur city on Monday night. He died before he could be admitted in a hospital due to serious head injuries, police said.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a freak incident, a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle hit a road divider and fell off a flyover after losing his balance in Sadar area of Nagpur city on Monday night. He died before he could be admitted in a hospital due to serious head injuries, police said. The deceased was identified as Rahul Umredkar. Police have registered a case of accidental death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadar
- Nagpur city
Advertisement