U.S. halts $700 million in economic support funds for Sudan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 00:13 IST
The U.S. State Department said it was suspending $700 million in aid that was designed to support Sudan's democratic transition, after the Sudanese military seized power from a transitional government on Monday.

"In light of these developments, the United States is pausing assistance from the $700 million in emergency assistance appropriations of economic support funds for Sudan," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, saying none of the $700 million had been transferred and so the entire sum was paused.

(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

