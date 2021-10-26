U.S. halts $700 million in economic support funds for Sudan
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department said it was suspending $700 million in aid that was designed to support Sudan's democratic transition, after the Sudanese military seized power from a transitional government on Monday.
"In light of these developments, the United States is pausing assistance from the $700 million in emergency assistance appropriations of economic support funds for Sudan," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, saying none of the $700 million had been transferred and so the entire sum was paused.
(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
United States has lost AI battle to China, Pentagon's ex-software chief says
United States has lost AI battle to China, Pentagon's ex-software chief says
UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya
Israel, Sudanese officials hold rare public meeting
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States